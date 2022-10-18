The family of a man who died after being tasered by police and then fell from Chelsea Bridge have threatened legal action against the police watchdog. Relatives of Oladeji Omishore want a judicial review of the decision by the Independent Office for Police Conduct not to hold a criminal or misconduct investigation into his death. Mr Omishore, 41, died after a confrontation with two Metropolitan Police officers in June, who had been called when he was seen shouting on the bridge in west London.

At the time, there were also incorrect reports claiming he was armed with a screwdriver, which later turned out to be a lighter.

'Distress in his eyes'

"Two police officers confronted him and began to subject him to multiple use of taser," said Oladeji's sister, Aisha.

"We still don't understand how the police can justify their actions as proportionate given he was only holding a plastic firelighter which he used to light his cigarettes.

"Our legal team has also seen the body worn footage from the officers' perspective and one of the things they said to me was you can see the distress in his eyes and that's why we are launching this legal action now.

"With the evidence we have to hand we cannot understand why the IOPC has come to the decision to not challenge the conduct of the police officers," she added.

Below: Video taken on Chelsea Bridge shows the moment Oladeji was confronted by police

[Video from Twitter/@crimeldn]

Mr Omishore’s family, who say that taser use is disproportionately targeted against black mentally ill people, added: "In an ideal world the police would not be the first responders to a mental health crisis - people in crisis need to be met with compassion and care.

"Despite police having training to de-escalate, and trying to use the minimum amount of restraint possible, we see time and time again we see other mental health-related restraints," his family added.

Footage of the incident posted on social media showed the 41-year-old being tasered before running over to the side of the bridge and falling over the barrier into the River Thames.

Previously his family’s lawyer said they wanted to know why the initial Met Police statement referred to a screwdriver when the lighter had already been seized, and why it took the IOPC several days to correct the public record.

Oladeji's other sister, Remi, said the past four months had been a "rollercoaster of emotion".

"We're just utterly appalled by the conduct and the IOPC's reluctance to determine this an investigation and to hold the officers to account to interview them under caution," she said.

"It is unacceptable and we are not going to stand for it anymore.

"As a family we are grieving daily and having to campaign for justice at a time when we should be grieving so it has been very difficult but as a family we are unified in our effort for justice."

Oladeji Adeyemi Omishore from Pimlico, south west London Credit: BPM Media

She said the family was "hopeful" and "optimistic" that they would get justice.

Remi added: "the IOPC have a very high obligation to the public to restore and reveal trust and to conduct robust, thorough and timely investigations that examine what occurred and led up to those events in a timely manner."

An IOPC spokesperson said: "Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the family and friends of Oladeji Omishore. "We have received correspondence from the family’s legal representatives today which is being carefully considered. "During any investigation we keep conduct matters under constant review and take decisions based on the evidence available. "At this stage we have no indication that any of the officers involved may have breached police professional standards or committed a criminal offence. "This will be kept under review during the investigation. "We will work to complete the investigation as quickly as possible and we are carrying out a thorough and robust examination of all the evidence. "We are committed to keeping Mr Omishore’s family updated."

