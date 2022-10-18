Thousands of London bus drivers and engineers have secured a 10.5% pay rise in what the union describes as an "important win" for workers.

Unite says the deal was struck after period of extensive negotiations and will benefit 3,000 members. A previous lower offer of 9% was rejected.

Workers benefitting from the rise are employed by Go-Ahead London Central, Go-Ahead General and Metrobus.

They are based in Bexleyheath, Camberwell, Croydon, Merton, Morden Wharfe, New Cross, Orpington, Peckham, Putney, Stockwell, Sutton, Waterloo and Waterside Way.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This is an important win for bus workers at Go-Ahead. By being organised and fully prepared to face down management they have secured this pay increase. "Unite’s commitment to prioritising the jobs, pay and conditions of its members is paying dividends and the pay deal at Go-Ahead is a clear example of the success of this strategy."

Unite regional officer Bruce Swan added: "Credit must go to our reps at Go-Ahead whose hard work and dedication were critical to ensuring that a greatly improved pay deal was secured for members."

