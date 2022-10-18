Environmental activist group Just Stop Oil has been served with an injunction to stop what London's mayor described as "disruptive tactics".

The legal order was secured by Transport for London (TfL) after a series of protests caused chaos for thousands of Londoners.

Sadiq Khan said the injunction would give police additional powers of arrest and allow damages to be paid if the order is breached.

"I'm someone who believes passionately we should be tackling climate change but some of the tactics used by Just Stop Oil are causing massive disruption," Mr Khan said. "Getting an injunction is not easy, but the court has been persuaded that the injunction should be granted. "It's really important when people feel strongly about these things they should protest peacefully and it should be safe," the mayor added.

TfL already has interim injunctions against Insulate Britain, which were recently renewed, but as Just Stop Oil is a new group, new injunctions were required to stop them blocking roads.

Stunts have included throwing soup on to Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting at the National Gallery and spraying paint over the rotating New Scotland Yard sign.

Speaking ahead of the injunction being granted Just Stop Oil said: "We will not be intimidated by changes to the law, we will not be stopped by injunctions sought to silence nonviolent people. "These are irrelevant when set against mass starvation, slaughter, the loss of our rights, freedoms and communities."

