Westminster Council is being urged to rename the London street, which is home to the Iranian embassy, in memory of Mahsa Amini.

The 22-year-old died following her arrest by Iran’s morality police for allegedly breaking the country's strict laws which require women to cover their hair.

Following her death, women and school girls across Iran took to the streets in protest despite facing resistance from the Iranian regime.

The Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Layla Moran, has called for street opposite London's Hyde Park to be renamed as a "reminder to all those visiting the Embassy of the crimes committed by the Iranian regime".

In a letter to Cllr Adam Hug, Leader of Westminster City Council, Moran said that renaming that street would be "a symbol of solidarity with the Iranian people" and "an appropriate way to memorialise Mahsa Amini".

Last year, Tower Hamlet Liberal Democrat councillors called for the areas around the proposed new Chinese Embassy to be renamed "Tiananmen Square" and "Hong Kong Road".

Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Layla Moran MP said:

"Mahsa Amini’s death at the hands of the Iranian regime is a tragedy. The UK must do all we can to condemn the Iranian regime for their brutal actions - against Mahsa, and against all those brave women who have taken to the streets in protest.

"Renaming the street of the Iranian Embassy to ‘Mahsa Amini Street’ would be a fitting way to memorialise the young woman who has inspired so many, in Iran and across the world.

"It would serve as an important reminder of the crimes and hypocrisy of the Iranian regime, and send a clear message that the UK stands in solidarity with the women of Iran."

Westminster Council has been approached for comment.

Last month protesters clashed with police outside London's Iranian embassy calling for an end to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered at the embassy in Princes Gate in Knightsbridge.

Twelve people were arrested and five police officers ended up in hospital with serious injuries including broken bones.

