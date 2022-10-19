A man will stand trial for the robbery, attempted rape and murder of law graduate Zara Aleena before the end of the year, a High Court judge has decided.

Jordan McSweeney allegedly attacked the 35-year-old as she walked home from a night out in Ilford, east London, in the early hours of Sunday June 26.

The 29-year-old defendant is accused of robbing her of her mobile phone, keys and handbag, and attempting to rape her.

A post-mortem examination found Zara Aleena had suffered multiple serious injuries.

On Wednesday, McSweeney, of Dagenham, east London, failed to attend the Old Bailey for his scheduled plea hearing.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb fixed a trial to start at the Old Bailey on December 5.

The senior judge adjourned the plea hearing until Monday October 24.

The defendant is in custody.