How does the mayor justify the carbon footprint of flying 7,000 miles to talk about climate change?

London mayor Sadiq Khan has defended a 7,000-mile flight to Argentina to take part in a climate change conference.

Mr Khan flew from London to Buenos Aires Tuesday night for the C40 World Mayors' Summit.

City Hall Conservatives slammed the trip as a 'jaunt' and called on the mayor to cancel his plans.

Mr Khan is travelling with Deputy Mayor for Environment & Energy Shirley Rodrigues and five members of staff.

C40 describes itself as a 'global network of mayors taking urgent action to confront the climate crisis.'

Mr Khan, who was elected C40 chair last year, told ITV News the summit aimed to cut fossil fuel use and create jobs.

Buenos Aires buildings seen at sunrise Credit: UnSplashAndrea Leopardi

He says his commercial flight to Buenos Aires, via São Paulo, was powered by sustainable aviation fuel.

But London Assembly Tory member Tony Devenish asked: "Hasn't he heard of Zoom?"

Mr Khan said: "Most of my C40 engagements are virtual but I'm the chair of C40."

He added: "Sometimes you need to talk to people face to face. These discussions, negotiations, whether they're in corridors, whether they're in the meeting rooms, often are best achieved face to face."

Mr Devenish said: "Londoners will be wondering which is heavier: the 23.1 tons of CO2 Sadiq Khan and his team will emit on the flights or the hot air he will put out when he gives his inane speech."

City Hall confirmed the cost of the trip was paid for by C40.

