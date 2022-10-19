A glittering haul of high value jewellery snatched from a home in north London could be offered for sale by " unconventional means", police warn.

Items including sapphire and diamond rings, Swarovski earrings and a pearl necklace were taken from a property in Fitzwarren Gardens, Archway.

The jewels were taken at some point between Friday, 16 September and the early hours of Saturday, 17 September.

Police said the victim returned home from an evening out to find that her home had been broken into. She was not injured.

Officers have released an image of three rings stolen and urge anyone who is offered second hand jewellery for sale through unusual means to contact them immediately.

The items stolen include:

Two sapphire and diamond rings [pictured]

One platinum, sapphire, diamond ring [pictured]

One gold wedding ring

Two gold cross and chain necklaces

A pair of 18 carat gold hoop earrings

Two pairs of nine carat gold hoop earrings

One gold chain

Six pairs of Swarovski earrings

One pearl necklace

A box containing various earrings and chains

One Swarovski necklace

Two pairs of silver hoop earrings

One Cross engraved fountain pen

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 687/17SEP.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org

