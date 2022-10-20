Council fined for failing to act on reports of child sexual abuse

A London council has been ordered to pay damages and apologise to a dad who spent years complaining that his young daughter was in danger from a known sex offender.

Lambeth Council ignored warnings that a young girl in the borough was sharing a bed with her mother's partner, who had a record for child sexual offences.

The girl's father first reported in 2018 that his daughter had been in bed with the pair while they were having sex but the council did not investigate, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

After complaining about the council's inaction in 2020, the local government and social care ombudsman intervened.

In August it found the council had not acted on a highly critical report of its response to tip-offs from the father and another individual that the child was in danger.

The council was criticised for failing to check on the girl every 10 days – a legal requirement for a child on a child protection plan.

Lambeth had taken a "more parent-led than child-led" approach, according to the findings.

Meanwhile, the girl's dad was unable to have direct contact with his daughter because the council hadn’t carried out a risk assessment.

The council was fined £1,150 to pay to the girl's father as compensation for "prolonged, significant and unnecessary distress".

A Lambeth Council spokesperson said: "The council has accepted the findings and has agreed action that the ombudsman's investigator said will remedy the injustice.

"We have apologised to those who were let down and have submitted evidence that the council has carried out the actions needed in line with the ombudsman's report.

"We are now focused on preventing similar failings in the future."

