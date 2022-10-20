Play Brightcove video

Tap above to watch video report by Rags Martel

A major inquiry into decades of child abuse has recommended a mandatory law that compels people who work with children to report suspicions of abuse.

It follows a report published last year that found that hundreds of vulnerable children in the care of Lambeth Council were subjected to cruelty and sexual abuse spanning decades.

One victim who has waived his right to anonymity told ITV News of "abuse on an industrial scale".

Raymond Stevenson lived at Lambeth-run children's home Shirley Oaks, where the abuse of vulnerable children in care went on for 60 years.

"A hundred and seventy paedophiles worked in this children's home, so you can imagine how many children were sexually abused, raped, drugged," Mr Stevenson said.

Lambeth was just one example in the seven-year long inquiry into institutional failings in England and Wales.

Shirley Oaks children’s home Credit: Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse

Professor Alexis Jay, chair of the inquiry, said: "The nature and scale of the abuse we encountered were horrifying and deeply disturbing.

"As a society, we simply cannot file it away and consider it a historical aberration when so much of what we learned suggests it is an ever-growing problem, exacerbated by the current and future threat of the internet.

"I urge the UK government, the Welsh Government and all other relevant institutions to implement the inquiry’s recommendations as a matter of urgency."

Mr Stevenson supported the report's recommendations but questioned how people in positions of trust would report concerns.

"The police?" asked Mr Stevenson. "We're in chaos at this moment in time with the police being on special measures.

"I'm not sure that reporting it to the police is going to be the one thing that people are going to run and do at this moment in time."

Lambeth Council said it welcomed the report and apologised again for the abuse of children in its care.

Cllr Claire Holland, the Leader of Lambeth Council, said: "We have apologised to the victims and survivors for the inexcusable and appalling mistreatment they were subjected to.

"On behalf of this council I wish to re-state our sincere and heartfelt apology to all victims and survivors of abuse and neglect whilst in Lambeth’s care."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...