A man in his twenties has died after falling from a flat in a luxury residential block in Canary Wharf.

The man was discovered outside the Talisman Tower building in the early hours of Thursday.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene.

Metropolitan Police were called to reports of a disturbance at a flat in the block at around 4.50am.

A woman inside the building who had suffered face and head injuries was taken to hospital.

No one has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

A local construction worker, Greijb koscwitz, told MyLondon: "We started early and saw it before that tent was here.

"There was a lot of blood and medical equipment everywhere, it was something like a horror movie.

"I had never seen anything like it me and the boys (other construction workers) were all taken aback it’s not what you expect to see when you turn up to your shift.

"I’ve lived in England for six or seven years now and it was horrible, like the worst thing I’d seen being here."

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 4.48am on Thursday, 20 October to reports of a disturbance involving two people at a residential block in Lincoln Plaza.

"Officers responded and located a female in her twenties with head and facial injuries. She has been taken to hospital.

"A short time later a male aged in his twenties was located outside following a suspected fall from height.

"Officers administered first aid prior to the arrival of LAS paramedics but he died at the scene."

