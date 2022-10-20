Oil protesters block Knightsbridge roads and spray paint Harrods

Eco activists have blocked traffic in Knightsbridge and spray-painted the exterior of Harrods department store in the latest round of Just Stop Oil protests.

Around 20 protesters gathered in Brompton Road at 9am on Thursday, with many gluing themselves to the road in the organisation’s latest demonstration calling for an end to new oil and gas.

A video shared on their Twitter page shows protesters spraying their distinctive orange paint on the windows of the luxury shop, as members of the public can be heard asking “what are you doing?”

A second video shared online appears to show Harrods security staff taking those spraying paint inside the store.

Police officers deal with activists from Just Stop Oil during their protest outside Harrods department store in Knightsbridge Credit: PA

The Metropolitan Police said specialist officers are in the process of removing protesters from the road, adding two people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

It is the 20th day of central London protests in by the group.

Last week their supporters poured tomato soup over a Van Gogh masterpiece in the National Gallery and spray painted the New Scotland Yard sign outside Metropolitan Police headquarters.

