Two men and a 17-year-old boy have been charged with the murder of a man who was found dead near an industrial estate in Essex.

Erdogan Ulcay, 55, Ali Kavak, 25, and the teenager, who has not been named for legal reasons, have also been charged with the kidnap of a woman.

The body of 43-year-old Koray Alpergin was discovered near Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate in Loughton at around 11.55am on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police had been trying to locate Mr Alpergin and a 33-year-old woman prior to the discovery by Essex Police. The woman was found unharmed.

Police received a report on Friday afternoon that the pair, who were known to each other, were missing from an address in Ebony Crescent, Enfield, east London and had not been seen since the night before.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Monday found Mr Alpergin died from severe trauma, while further forensic tests are taking place, police said.

Ulcay, of Camden, north London, Kavak, of Tottenham, also in north London, and the teenager will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

A fourth man, 55, was bailed pending further inquiries until mid-November.

