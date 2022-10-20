A woman has been stabbed in an early morning attack in a coffee shop in west London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Members of the public intervened to detain the knifeman when the woman, who is in her 30s, was attacked on busy Edgware Road on Thursday morning.

Some people threw cafe chairs at the man to try and stop him, one witness reported.

The woman was treated at the scene for stab injuries and has also been taken to hospital.

The Met said it was awaiting an assessment of her condition.

Her attacker was also taken to hospital and has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

The force said it is believed the victim and suspect are known to each other.

Specialist firearms officers were among those responding but no Taser or police firearms were discharged, the force confirmed.

