A man is due to appear in court charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Edgware Road while she pushed a child in a pram on Thursday.

Waleed Ali, 54, of no fixed address, has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public place, Metropolitan Police said.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday 21 October.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was taken to hospital with non life-threatening stab wounds.

She was pushing a pram along the street when she was attacked, according to The Times.

Footage shared on social media shows the woman being chased across the busy road shortly after 9am as members of the public tried to detain the alleged attacker.

Passersby hurled chairs from a nearby cafe and other objects at the man in a bid to prevent him from leaving the scene.

Chairs lay strewn at the crime scene after passersby threw them on Thursday Credit: PA

The woman was taken to a Marks & Spencer cafe near the scene until ambulance crews arrived.

A police cordon was set up around Maison Du Sultan and a neighbouring Costa coffee shop, with officers standing guard.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...