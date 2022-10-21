A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in an east London park.

Police were called to Goodmayes Park in Redbridge shortly after 11am on Thursday but the man, believed to be aged 60, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination will take place while police look to identify the man's next of kin.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 2671/20Oct. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...