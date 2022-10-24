Almost four years late and more than half a billion over budget, the final stop on the long-awaited Elizabeth line has opened.

The Bond Street stop was meant to open along with the rest of the line back in May but was delayed.

It means people can now travel through Paddington station on the service without having to change.

Harish Tailor woke up at 2am to travel with his sons to Bond Street in time to take the first train when the station opened.

" My son has been following the project for several years so I couldn't say no when he wanted to come. So we woke up at 2am and made our way here. the kids enjoy it and they'll remember it. It was really nice, a lot of people and a nice buzz about it" he said.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan with TFL Commissioner Andy Byford (left) outside Bond Street station Credit: PA

The Elizabeth line will fully join up in November when people will be able to travel uninterrupted from Shenfield in Essex to Reading in the West.

Fourteen year old Henry Thornton said he was disappointed when the 2018 opening was pushed back.

"I came on day one of the opening in May and was disappointed when Bond Street didn't open then" he added.

Despite the wait, he is a fan of the new line.

"The Elizabeth line is amazing. It's really clean, capacious. It has aircon and the trains are nice and modern. Everything is really beautiful to look at."

The enormous escalators give a sense of the scale of the new station. Credit: PA Stills

The new station has entrances on Hanover Square and Davies Street.

McKenzie Thomas said he is a fan of the area surrounding the station.

"It's a really good station. I like the square. When you come out the exit, it's really big. It has everything you need. It's perfect."

Commuters praised the line on their way into work.

"It's very good" said one commuter. "It's a very convenient and smooth service. It's a much better journey than the central line where you're all crammed in."

Another said "I work nearby so this is brilliant for me to commute as well as great for shoppers - there's so much congestion at Oxford Circus. It has been worth the wait. Now it's here, we can make the most of it."

Train services will run every five minutes to begin with and although there will be no service on Sunday 30 October, from Sunday 6 November trains will run every three to four minutes, seven days a week.

