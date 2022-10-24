Just Stop Oil protestors have thrown cake in the face of the model of King Charles III at Madame Tussauds.

The two activists covered the waxwork model of the King in chocolate cake as part of their ongoing protests against the government investing in new oil and gas.

They have been named by the group as Eilidh McFadden, 20, from Glasgow, and Tom Johnson, 29, a painter/decorator from Sunderland.

They said: “The science is clear. The demand is simple: just stop new oil and gas. It’s a piece of cake.”

It comes as King pulled out of attending COP27 in a few weeks time, where he was due to make a speech, reportedly on the advice of then-Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The environmental protest group are demonstrating every day in October.

It is not the first time they have aimed their protests at a high profile target. On Sunday, four activists blocked the iconic Abbey Road crossing made famous by the Beatles.

On 14 October, two activists threw tomato soup at Vincent Van Gogh's famous Sunflowers masterpiece at the National Gallery.

Protestors blocked the famous Abbey Road crossing. Credit: PA Stills

Just Stop Oil is a coalition of groups whose aim is to ensure the government halts all future licensing and consents for the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels in the UK.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed four people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

They said: “We responded quickly to an incident at Madame Tussauds after two people threw food at a statue at approximately 10.50hrs.

“Four people have been arrested for criminal damage related to this incident.”

More than 600 arrests have been made in relation to the group's protests since the beginning of October.

