A murder investigation has begun after two women were killed at a residential address in Newham.

Police and paramedics were called to Windmill Lane in the early hours of Sunday morning where they found two women with stab wounds.

One of the women, aged in her fifties died at the scene. Her family have been informed.

Another woman in her thirties was taken to hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police believe the suspect was known to the women and are now urgently hunting for him.

They say the local officers will now be patrolling the area as they try to track down the man.

Chief Inspector Lisa Parker said her thoughts are with the family of the two women.

“I know that people in Newham and in particular those in the Stratford area will be shocked and concerned by this tragic incident. I share their concern, and can assure them that specialist detectives are working at pace to identify and arrest whoever was responsible" she said.

Police have urged anyone with any information to contact them.