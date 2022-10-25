Two women were subjected to a brutal attack at a London Underground station by three girls accused of throwing them to the floor and stamping on their heads.

The violent attack took place at London Bridge after the two victims were approached by some girls in the ticket hall.

The victims were taken to hospital and although not seriously injured were left "shaken up".

British Transport Police released images of three people they believe may have information and are appealing to witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman said: "Do you recognise these girls? Detectives investigating a violent attack on two women at London Bridge Underground station are today releasing these images in connection.

"On 16 September at around 11.05pm, the two victims were approached by the three women as they reached the bottom the stairs in the ticket hall. The girls set up on them, throwing them to the floor and stamping on their heads.

"Both victims had to go to hospital. Thankfully they weren’t seriously injured but understandably shaken up. Officers believe the girls in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 679 of 16/09/2022. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

