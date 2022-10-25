Campaigner Peter Tatchell has been arrested by the Qatari security services while protesting against the country’s treatment of LGBT people in the run-up to the World Cup, his charity has said. The Peter Tatchell Foundation said the human rights activist was detained near the national museum in Doha as he staged a demonstration against “one of the most homophobic regimes on Earth”.

He has since been released.

The 70-year-old had been holding a placard reading: “Qatar arrests, jails & subjects LGBTs to ‘conversion’ #QatarAntiGay,” the charity said. Neil Coyle, Labour MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark, tweeted that he would be asking the embassy in London about his constituent on Thursday. “I’ll be asking (the Qatar Embassy) about my constituent today and hope he is returned to the UK ASAP,” he said. The foundation said in a press release: “A few minutes ago, Peter was seized by the Qatari security services while demonstrating in Doha against one of the most homophobic regimes on Earth. “Qatar hosts the Fifa football World Cup in three weeks. “He was arrested near Qatar’s national museum while staging the first ever public LGBT+ protest in Qatar or any Gulf state.”

In a statement, Qatar’s Government denied Mr Tatchell has been arrested and said social media rumours were false.

"Rumours on social media that a representative from the Peter Tatchell Foundation has been arrested in Qatar are completely false and without merit," the statement read.

"An individual standing in a traffic roundabout was cordially and professionally asked to move to the sidewalk, no arrests were made."

Peter Tatchell's team however said he was arrested along with his photographer and questioned by nine officers, who deleted photos and videos.

