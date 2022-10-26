Play Brightcove video

Just Stop Oil is using eye-catching techniques to get across its message about climate change

Just Stop Oil activists have sprayed paint on the windows of two luxury car showrooms in central London.

Protesters used a fire extinguisher at the premises of high-end dealers Ferrari and Bentley on the corner of Berkeley Square and Bruton Street on Wednesday morning.

The Metropolitan Police arrested two people on suspicion of criminal damage in relation to the protest.

The force tweeted: “Protestors have sprayed paint at the Ferrari and Bentley garages in Berkley Square at 08:39hrs.

“Met officers were rapidly on scene and at 08:46hrs, arrested two people for criminal damage.

“They have been taken into custody to a central London police station.”

It came as the campaign group continues its month-long series of protests as it calls on the Government to halt all new fossil fuel licences.

The group says police have made 585 arrests since they began their action at the beginning of October.

Below: reporter Rags Martel hears from the Met about the resources taken up policing the protests

Play Brightcove video

Seven Just Stop Oil demonstrators were arrested on Tuesday after spraying paint on to the facade of 55 Tufton Street in Westminster as it targeted the headquarters of climate sceptic think tank Global Warming Police Foundation.

Protester Carmen Lean, 28, an architecture student from Glasgow, said: “New oil and gas is a death sentence for people all around the world.

“You can throw us in prison but it won’t stop our outrage at this Government throwing millions of people under the bus.

“This Government is using the crisis to push through more austerity on one hand and new oil licences on the other. Both are death sentences.”

Emma Brown, 31, also from Glasgow, said: “We have come down from Scotland to demand this toxic Government in Westminster do another U-turn, this time on our broken energy system.

“Get your hands off our North Sea oil and rapidly upscale the renewable energies that will prevent catastrophic climate breakdown and reduce our bills.

“This is the immediate action we need to help the cost of living and the climate crisis.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...