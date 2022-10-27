A man is being hunted by police after assaulting a man at a Tube station in London and then pushing another on to the tracks.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the "concerning" incidents happened at around midday on Thursday in central London.

The first victim was assaulted by the man at Baker Street Station at 11.50am.

Shortly after midday, the same man was seen at Finchley Road station, north London, where he pushed another man on to the tracks.

Finchley Road Station is linked to Baker Street by the Metropolitan and Jubilee lines.

Neither victims sustained serious injuries, police said.

Detectives are urgently looking to identify the man pictured and are appealing to any members of the public to get in touch with police if they recognise him.

At this stage it is not believed that any parties involved were known to each other, the force said.

Detective Inspector Paul Watts said: “Following these concerning incidents, we want to trace this man at the earliest opportunity and we are appealing for the public’s help to establish his whereabouts.

“If you see someone matching this image, please contact police urgently by calling 999 and referencing 517 of 27/10/22. Please do not approach them.

“This investigation is moving at pace and we would like to reassure the public that we’ll have a highly visible presence of officers on the network in London throughout this evening looking out for your safety.”

