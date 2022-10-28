The Department for Transport (DfT) has admitted that "significant elements" of HS2's £105 million Euston station design will be scrapped.

Original design work "can no longer be used" after scaling back from 11 to 10 platforms, the DfT said in an update on the project.

HS2 Ltd and the government confirmed a year ago that the number of platforms was being reduced to streamline construction. DfT's latest report confirms the related costs of that switch.

"Following confirmation of the move to the more efficient 10-platform station design and single-stage build at Euston Station, significant elements of the design work on the original 11-platform station can no longer be used," the DfT report said.

"As the cost of this earlier design work has ceased to be of future benefit to HS2 Ltd, the related costs were reported as an ‘impairment’ in HS2 Ltd’s published annual report and accounts for 2021/22."

New designs show the station set out across three levels with 10 platforms to be used by as many as 17 high-speed trains an hour.

Estimated costs for t he entire high speed rail line project already reach up to £100 billion.

Earlier this month t he government insisted HS2 works are “within budget”, despite a claim that the first phase could run to “many billions” more than anticipated.

