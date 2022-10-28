Play Brightcove video

As new data shows low-income Londoners have £3 a day to spend on food, ITV News investigates how the crisis is affecting those who are dependent on rapidly depleting food banks.

A YouGov survey of 1,513 Londoners earning less than £20,000 found 9% have just £2.85 a day to spend on breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The survey was done commissioned by the Felix Project, London’s largest food redistribution organisation, which told ITV News every food bank it works with is asking for more supplies.

Houseband 91-year-old Vindell Chambers is among those reliant on food banks and their volunteers delivering to her Hackney flat.

One food bank volunteer, Phylis, told ITV News one woman she helped had been eating out of bins.

"A young lady knocked on my door and she said 'thank you for putting the food outside the door for me, thank you for the food ... this is Christmas for me, I've been eating of the bin'."

The woman had been waiting until supermarkets closed to see what food they were throwing away.

Nicolette Nixon from Morningside & Gascoyne Food Hub said she has not received any donations for weeks because the people who used to donate supplies "are now using the food bank".

The Felix Project has launched The Empty Plate Emergency Appeal in response to growing need.

The charity's Rachel Ledwith explained: "We need to create a safety net that truly does allow people to have enough cash in their pockets to support themselves and their families but that's a big change that will take a long time to come."

