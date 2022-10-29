Man dies after being stabbed near Waterloo Station

A man has died after being stabbed near Waterloo Station in London.

Officers were called to Lower Marsh at 2.15am on Saturday to reports that a 32-year-old man had been stabbed - he was found near a block of flats in Frazier Street.

London Ambulance Service paramedics treated him at the scene, and he was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Homicide detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command are investigating and a crime scene is in place. There have been no arrests.

The victim's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, and witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call police. 291216 OCT 22