Woman hit on the head with gas canister at Notting Hill Carnival

Police have released footage showing the shocking moment a 19-year-old woman was 'seriously injured', after being hit on the head with a gas canister and beaten to the ground during Notting Hill Carnival.

Two groups of young men became involved a violent fight in Ladbroke Grove, west London, just after 7pm on the 29th of August.

The victim had been standing at the scene when she was struck and then kicked and punched.

The groups of men then fled in opposite directions, and the woman was admitted to hospital.

The Metropolitan Police have released this footage to encourage witnesses to come forward.

This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

Detective Constable Sam Packer said: "The victim was left very seriously injured in hospital following this incident - although she has been discharged, she continues to need treatment for the injuries she sustained.

"She is a completely innocent member of the public who was attacked without provocation or warning by people who were intent on causing violence."