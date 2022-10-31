A 31-year-old man has been charged with burglary after a World War Two veteran was seriously injured and later died following a violent robbery at his home.

Nicolae Ion, of no fixed address, is accused of breaking into Peter Gouldstone's home in Evesham Road, Enfield, on 6 November 2018.

Mr Gouldstone, 98, was found with a head injury and taken to hospital where medics found two bleeds to the brain, as well as extensive bruising on his body.

He died in hospital three weeks later, with a post-mortem giving his cause of death as complication of a traumatic head injury.

Ion is due to appear in Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday 2 November.

Evidence at the pensioner's home indicated a robbery had taken place, with several items missing including a 26-inch Panasonic television.

The Metropolitan Police is continuing to investigate Mr Gouldstone's death.

At the time, Detective Inspector Paul Ridley said: “We are all shocked and saddened by the news of Peter’s death.

"It is the worst news for his family and for all those who cared for and knew him.”

