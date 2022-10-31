A murder probe has been launched after the death of a woman in east London.

Two women were attacked at a house in Auriel Avenue, Dagenham, just after 9.30pm on Sunday in what police called “a truly shocking incident”.

Officers found the women with stab wounds and one, thought to be in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another woman, thought to be in her 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment and her condition is not life-threatening.

Their families have been told.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and GBH and remains in custody after attending an east London police station.

All parties are believed to have been known to one another and detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

Detective Superintendent Richard Vandenbergh said: “This is a truly shocking incident that has left one woman dead and a second with serious injuries and will understandably cause concern within the local community.

“A man has been arrested and remains in custody and it appears this was an isolated incident confined to a single address.

“Residents will have woken up this morning to find a large police presence in the area; I want to reassure people that this is standard practice when dealing with such a serious incident so specialist officers can gather evidence as quickly and securely as is possible.

“You will also see local officers in the area; if you have concerns or information that could help then please speak to them.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6755/30Oct. Information can be submitted anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...