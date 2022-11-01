Thousands of families across the UK are struggling in the face of soaring energy bills - but for some Londoners, energy costs could be put to bed for five years.

A group of so-called eco homes and apartments, described as "carbon negative" properties, are now on sale in Walthamstow.

The development, named The Arbour, boasts a collection of two private three-bedroom apartments and eight two, three and four bedroom houses.

The properties at The Arbour on Orford Road are not inexpensive however - with the cheapest on sale for £900,000 and going up to £1.2 million for one of the larger homes.

However, for those interested in these homes, there is a guarantee of living without paying any energy bills for five years.

The carbon negative homes are located in east London Credit: Rightmove

Dining room area at The Arbour in Walthamstow Credit: Rightmove

They were also designed with many environmental and economical features including using recycled materials, such as lampshades made from site soil and shower panels from recycled plastics, and the homes are also "zero waste" properties.

The Arbour properties also use electric goods with the "highest energy efficiency".

The listing says: "There are a mixture of Miele and Siemens appliances that have been carefully selected to reduce consumption."

The three bedroom apartments boast “open plan living and dining spaces, a private garden, two double bedrooms, master bedroom with en-suite, bespoke and sustainable finish to the kitchen and family bathroom with high end energy efficient appliances throughout and have been interior designed by the amazing Rockett St George.”

Wooden panelling adorns the walls of properties at The Arbour Credit: Rightmove

One of the bedrooms at The Arbour Credit: Rightmove

Wooden panelling adorns walls throughout the property and the aesthetic is in keeping with the Scandinavian style.

The apartments feature open-plan kitchen and living spaces, as well as European engineered oak flooring, and naturally sourced feature walls.

Throughout the homes there is plenty of light flooding through the properties too, especially in the living room, which boasts a large set of glass windows and doors out into the garden.

The Arbour is located in a private gated development in the Walthamstow Village area.

A bedroom at the eco home development in Walthamstow Credit: Rightmove

Bathroom at The Arbour Credit: Rightmove

These homes are just a short walk to Walthamstow Central for commuting on the Overground or Victoria line.

You can see the full listings here.

Currently, the average house price in Waltham Forest is £484,229.52 whereas a decade ago, the average cost was £226,741.68.

Other places high up on the list include Hastings, in East Sussex, Barking and Dagenham, and Bristol.

