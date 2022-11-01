The drill rapper son of boxer Dillian Whyte's promoter has been named as the second victim of a shooting in Brixton.

Rapper Perm - named locally as Lamar Scott - was shot after a car chase in Brixton, south London on Sunday.

Deliveroo driver Guilherme Messias da Silva, 21, who was knocked off his moped as he was making his last delivery of the day, also died during the car chase.

Dillian Whyte republished Lamar Scott's father's tribute to his son who was killed in an incident in Brixton Credit: Instagram/dillianwhyte

Dean Whyte, Perm's father and a boxing promoter, posted on Instagram: "RIP my boy, daddy loves you."

Dillian Whyte re-shared his promoter's post on his own feed accompanied by broken heart emojis.

According to Metropolitan Police figures, there were 12 fatal shootings among 134 homicides investigated by the force in the whole of 2021.

The scene on Railton Road in Brixton on Monday

London shootings

The shooting was the latest in a spate of gun attacks in the capital, including an incident in Ilford, east London on October 25 that saw two men killed and another injured.

Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, who rapped under the name Giddy, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 32, who used the name Shifty, died in violence reportedly stemming from a bloody gang rivalry.

In September another rapper, Maximillian Kusi-Owusu, 29, known as M Lo, was shot in Kensington High Street, and on the final day of Notting Hill Carnival in August Takayo Nembhard, known as TKorStretch, was fatally stabbed.

There were another three fatal shootings in London in the space of six days in July.

Two men died on July 24 - Camilo Palacio, 23, in Wood Green, north London, and Sam Brown, 28, in Cheney Row Park, Waltham Forest, east London, while Daneche Tison, 26, was killed in Bruckner Street, Queen's Park, west London on July 19.

The following month, on August 13, Kacey Boothe, 25, was shot outside a child's birthday party in Walthamstow, east London.

Detectives believe two cars were driving in the Railton Road area when one of the cars hit a moped, Scotland Yard said.

The rider of the moped died as a result of his injuries.

A man from the car involved in the collision got out of the vehicle and was pursued by a male, armed with a firearm, from the second car.

The fleeing male was shot and he died at the scene, police said, while the gunman fled the scene.

Firearms officers attended the incident along with the London Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance but both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Post-mortem examinations will be held in due course, Scotland Yard said.

