A body found in a Newham river is believed to be a man suspected of a double stabbing.

Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino, 38, was wanted for the murder of Yolanda Saldana Feliz, 53, and the non-fatal stabbing of a 30-year-old woman in Newham, east London, on 23 October.

The victims, who both knew Florentino, were discovered with stab wounds at a house in Windmill Lane in the early hours.

Metropolitan Police launched a murder probe and took the unusual step of naming Florentino as a suspect in a bid to hunt him down.

Crime scene in Newham after two women were attacked in a double stabbing Credit: PA

On Friday evening, detectives found his body in a river near Blaker Road, in Stratford, east London.

His death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and his family has been told.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but police say they are confident is it Florentino.

Yolanda’s family has been made aware of this significant development and are being supported by specialist officers.

