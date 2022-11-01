A teenage girl was arrested after police were called to a group of people letting off fireworks at random near Stratford bus station on Monday evening.

Video on social media shows a firework appearing to be let off in the direction of a woman with a pushchair as a crowd of up to 200 gathered in the area on Halloween.

No injuries have been reported.

Police in full protective equipment arrived at scene after calls from worried members of the public.

The Met were forced to call in support local officers as they worked to restore order.

The teenage girl was arrested after attempting to let off a firework directly at officers.

Metropolitan Police said as they renewed calls for firework safety ahead of Bonfire Night.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who is in command of policing for Newham and Waltham Forest, called on people to use fireworks "in a way that keeps others safe".

“Sadly each year around this time we see incidents, often in busy public places, where fireworks are set off in a reckless way causing panic and risking serious injury.

“We were lucky on Monday evening that nobody – either the public or officers – was hurt. We saw from the video where a firework exploded by a pushchair just how real the risk of serious injury could be.

Further information and guidance about the safe use of fireworks is available from the London Fire Brigade.