A Black teenager says the events that led up to his arrest and subsequent de-arrest were a case of mistaken identity.

The 17-year-old told ITV News his arrest by the British Transport police could have ended in him becoming the British George Floyd.

“I thought that might be the last time I gasped air,” Olamide Oyegbite said.

Sitting next to his mother, Anike Onifade, Olamide revealed that during the arrest he feared for his life and had visions of the 2020 murder of George Floyd by an American police officer.

Olamide Oyegbite says he was wrestled to the ground after possibly being mistaken for someone who trespassed on the railway at New Eltham. Credit: ITV News

“As I was on the floor, there was three officers taking me down, they’re putting their knees on my head, at first it was on my neck until I told them I couldn’t breathe… it was very traumatising," he said.

On 11 October, Olamide went to New Eltham station with friends.

British Transport Police (BTP) entered the station in response to reports of a person seen "dangling his legs near the tracks".

The officers confronted Ola and his friends before checking CCTV footage.

The teenager who, when arrested, had handcuffs so tight he was left bruised and bleeding says he feels traumatised by the police. Credit: ITV London

Olamide told ITV News an officer approached the group and accused him of being the person that was believed to be dangling their legs over the train tracks.

Olamide says while protesting his innocence, he was told to leave the station, before being arrested by the police and driven home. The BTP have confirmed he was de-arrested.

The first response ITV News received from BTP appears to contradict what the officers told Olamide’s mother.

"Officers were at Eltham station on 11 October when they received a report that a young man had been dangling his legs over the platform in a dangerous position.

"When officers attempted to engage with the group he was with, another 17-year-old man became aggressive towards them which lead to him being arrested on suspicion of a public order offence," BTP said in a statement.

British Transport Police told us Ola was aggressive when approached by the officers. Credit: ITV News

In footage, recorded by Anike, a police officer says Olamide was approached as it was believed he was the person seen "dangling" their legs over the tracks.

The arrest has left Olamide with scars on his wrists. Anike says the video of the arrest of her son brought her to tears.

BTP confirmed they have received a complaint regarding the incident.