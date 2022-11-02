Play Brightcove video

Marks & Spencer has revealed its Christmas advert for this year with a special appearance of a loveable rescue pup from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

The festive clip also features iconic comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders cast in the roles of a fairy and raggedy dog toy.

The pair come to life as they explore the mouth-watering food offerings from M&S this Christmas.

The video had its TV premiere on ITV's This Morning at 11.40am on Wednesday.

Wylie the loveable rescue dog featured in this year's M&S Christmas advert Credit: M&S

It sees Dawn French reprising her role as Fairy from last year's advert, on top of a Christmas tree is a cosy and festively decorated home.

She departs from her perch in search of a "little friend" heading to rescue pup Wylie's dog's basket, where she brings to life a tattered old chew toy.

The toy, named Duckie, voiced by Jennifer Saunders, is then chased by loveable pooch Wylie and Fairy uses her magic to help Duckie fly.

Fairy then helps bring downtrodden Duckie some "festive cheer" as they explore the festive food offerings on display on the dining table - showcasing what's on offer from the M&S festive menu this year.

Fairy and Duckie in the M&S Christmas food advert for this year Credit: M&S

Sharry Cramond, Director of Marketing and Hospitality, M&S Food, said: “This Christmas we know families want a cosy but special get together at home.

"Our ad brings to life what we have to offer – the perfect menu to deliver that warm, fuzzy, festive feeling.

"We know value is front of mind for families and our food range is about offering the best possible quality at the best possible price – from essentials to showstoppers – alongside that all-important dose of M&S Christmas magic.

She said the firm "couldn’t resist reuniting" the iconic British comedy duo.

"It’s a match made in heaven as they lend their voices to the glamorous Fairy and adorable Duckie and it’s fantastic to have them on board.

"I predict Wylie the dog will go on to be a huge star”.

Dining table adorned with treats from the M&S festive menu for 2022 Credit: M&S

Wylie, a Staffie Terrier and Shiatsu mix from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, was rehomed six years ago.

He now lives with his adoring family, who are dog trainers, in Oxfordshire.

They say he has so much so much energy and loves lots of attention, which he’s always guaranteed to get wherever he goes.

M&S will be dropping a new instalment of the Fairy, Duckie and Wylie Christmas story every week from now until the New Year.

Each new advert will reveal more from the 2022 festive collection, including the iconic M&S close-up food shots.

Fairy voiced by Dawn French Credit: M&S

Speaking about her role, Dawn French said: "I had the time of my life lending my voice to the Fairy that brought Percy Pig to life last year.

"I was so excited that M&S wanted to bring her back for more adventures and discover more of that amazing food…and, this time with a trusty new sidekick!

"To have my right-hand-woman back as that sidekick… well, obviously it was a yes with festive bells on from me!”

Duckie voiced by Jennifer Saunders Credit: M&S

Jennifer Saunders added: "When the call came in asking me to be in the M&S Christmas ad, I didn’t have to think about it. And to bring the team back together for it? It was a Christmas MUST.

"I mean M&S Food just IS Christmas. And, I’m so thrilled to be the voice of the tatty and downtrodden, yet very lovable, Duckie!”

The advert comes off the back of a survey with over 5,000 UK adults from M&S' Family Matters which found 67% of those polled are determined to make the most of Christmas and enjoy some "festive cheer" despite concerns about the cost of living crisis.

Approximately two-thirds are set to celebrate at home with family and friends – and food and drink will be the star of the show, with 80% ranking it as top three priority.

