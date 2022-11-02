Two police officers convicted of sending grossly offensive messages in a WhatsApp group with Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Serving Metropolitan Police officer Jonathon Cobban, 35, and ex-colleague PC Joel Borders, 45, were found guilty in September of sharing "grossly racist, sexist and misogynistic" messages in a group that included former Met officer Couzens.

A judge branded the actions of Cobban and Borders "sickening" and "abhorrent" during a trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in July.

Borders and Cobban will be sentenced at Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Sarah Everard and her convicted killer Wayne Couzens Credit: PA

As members of the WhatsApp group "Bottle and Stoppers", the pair were found guilty of swapping what they claimed was "banter" about tasering children and people with disabilities in April 2019.

On 25 April 2019, Borders also discussed raping a female colleague, using language that the judge said was “misogynistic and aggressive in its nature and is a clear example of victim blaming”.

Each defended his actions claiming the comments were examples of "dark humour", but the judge rejected this account, saying training they had each received should have meant they would have been aware of the public reaction to the messages.

Former PC Joel Borders left the force in 2020 for unrelated reasons Credit: PA

When delivering her verdict, Judge Sarah Turnock said: "The fact that they chose to share this ‘banter’ within such a small circle of trust on an encrypted platform together with the fact that, based on the character evidence, the messages appear to be starkly at odds with the sense of humour and professionalism which they present to the rest of the world, only serves to strengthen the conclusion that each of the defendants knew that the disclosure of these comments would have caused gross offence to members of the public and the persons to whom these messages relate.

“The WhatsApp group in which these messages were posted appears therefore to have been viewed by the defendants as a safe space, involving a small number of like-minded individuals, in which they had free reign to share controversial and deeply offensive messages without fear of retribution.”

The offences for which Cobban and Borders were convicted took place two years before Couzens kidnapped Sarah Everard in a fake arrest in March 2021.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) previously said the WhatsApp group charges arose from an investigation into the phone records of Couzens.

IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said: "The messages sent by these police officers were inexcusable and particularly disturbing given the profession they represent.

"Social media cannot be a hiding place for these types of views.

"Behaviour of this nature seriously undermines public confidence in policing."

