Despite being one of the most famous singers in the world, most people have been saying Adele's name all wrong.

The Enfield-born, Tottenham-raised star has revealed the correct pronunciation of her name comes with a north London twang.

It's "uh-dell" rather than "ah-dell".

The 34-year-old megastar praised a London fan who said her name correctly during an hour-long Q&A session called "Happy Hour with Adele".

"I love that. She pronounced my name perfectly," Adele said. "Where’s she from, Enfield or something?"

The Q&A was to mark the release of the singer's I Drink Wine music video.

Later this month the hitmaker will begin the first night of her postponed Las Vegas residency.

The shows, which were delayed from earlier this year, will run at Caesars Palace from 18 November until 25 March 25 next year.

