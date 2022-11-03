Prime Minister Rishi Sunak surprised commuters at Westminster Tube on Thursday by selling poppies during rush hour.

Mr Sunak stood with a full tray of poppies at the station on the day the Royal British Legion (RBL) appeal was launched, with the aim of raising £1 million in its first 24 hours.

The prime minister, who was joined by several Army personnel and civil servant Stephen le Roux, took selfies with members of the public.

The PM posing for a selfie. Credit: @SonOfTheWinds/Twitter/PA

The RBL said they were “grateful to the PM for generously giving up his time to collect with us during the morning rush hour”.

Poppy Day was officially launched by former Eastenders' star Ross Kemp on Thursday.

The RBL ambassador, 58, was urging Londoners to purchase a poppy from the more than 2,000 Armed Forces personnel, veterans and Poppy Appeal collectors who were out in force across the capital to reach their fundraising goal.

Kemp, who became a household name playing EastEnders hardman Grant Mitchell, appeared alongside members of the Irish Guards and their Irish Wolfhound mascot Seamus.

Ross Kemp with the Irish Guards mascot Irish Wolfhound Seamus, and members of the armed services at Horse Guards Parade, London Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

He said: “This is such a special day where Londoners get the chance to meet service personnel in person and thank them for all they do for us.

“I hope everyone will really get behind London Poppy Day and help the RBL achieve its target of raising £1 million in a single day.

“The money raised will help the charity continue its vital work supporting members of the Armed Forces Community in need.”

Mr Kemp wasn't the only Eastender to join the campaign.

The voice of Shane Ritchie will also be heard across the London Underground network encouraging commuters to take part.

The RBL launched the annual appeal last week with an installation involving a huge red wall covered in paper flower tributes which tell the stories of those in the armed forces community.

People can support the appeal by buying a poppy, donating at britishlegion.org.uk or taking part in a 5k charity Poppy Run.