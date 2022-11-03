Woman led to safety after house collapses on Blackhorse Road

One woman was lead to safety and six people evacuated after a house partially collapsed on Blackhorse Road on Thursday.

Firefighters were called to a roof collapse at a house converted into flats in Walthamstow, on Thursday.

Most of the roof of the building collapsed into the loft space, the London Fire Brigade said.

Four adults and two children were evacuated from adjacent properties and a 25-metre cordon was put in place as a precaution.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Two fire engines from Walthamstow fire station and a fire rescue unit from Edmonton fire station attended the scene on Thursday morning.