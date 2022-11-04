Play Brightcove video

The UK's first new electric GMC Hummer EV has been imported to London from America for anyone willing to part with £320,000 and risk being unable to fit into a parking space.

The huge truck weighs four tonnes, is almost half a metre wider and longer than a Range Rover and goes from from 0-60mph in just 3.3 seconds.

The all-electric pick-up isn’t officially sold in the UK but there may be more of them appearing on British roads.

London dealer Clive Sutton, which has brought the first one to the UK, says demand for the model in the States is "sky-high".

GMC Hummer EV stats

two metres high

2.34m wide

5.5m long

200kWh battery (almost twice that of the biggest European-manufactured EVs)

more than 350 miles of range

powertrain produces almost 1,000bhp

US media reports in July suggested that just 12 were being produced per day, despite General Motors – the owner of Hummer – having more than 80,000 orders.

As a result, models are selling for well over the asking price in the US, with many Hummers retailing for around $200,000 (£178,500) – double the initial asking price.

The SUV weighs four tonnes and goes from from 0-60mph in just 3.3 seconds Credit: Clive Sutton

By the time London-based Clive Sutton has bought the truck, shipped it over and registered it, it says the model "costs around £320,000".

"As soon as the GMC Hummer EV was announced, our customers have been desperate to see the model in the UK," said founder and CEO Clive Sutton.“

"Now that we have imported the first one, we anticipate orders outstripping supply as buyers clamour to be among the first in Europe to own this electric supertruck".

