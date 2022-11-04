The inquest into the death of a holidaymaker from Dagenham who died in a police cell in Dubai continued on Friday.

Lee Brown, 39, took a short trip to Dubai in 2011 en route to see his girlfriend in Indonesia.

While he was there was accused of assaulting a hotel maid after a row and was taken to the Bur Dubai police station, where he died five days later.

He was beaten to death by guards, the inquest at Walthamstow Coroner's Court heard.

His family were told the painter and decorator had died after beating himself up "by throwing his arms around".

Fellow inmates at the notorious police station had called the family to warn them Mr Brown was being held in solitary confinement with a head wound and "could die," the court was told.

Mr Brown's parents say the Foreign Office did not do enough to prevent his death.

The inquest continues.

