Cost of living: A devastating impact on Londoners

Play Brightcove video

A special ITV News investigation has revealed how the cost of living crisis is impacting Londoners.

Among them are a mother who goes days without food so that her children can eat, a disabled pensioner who has stopped boiling water for drinks because it's too expensive and a foodbank volunteer who has to step away from her work to cry over the stories she hears from those most in need.

Broadcasting from a library in Catford, south-east London, that has rebranded itself as a "warm bank" for locals who they can't afford to heat their homes, Londoners who are most affected share their stories.

Personal finance guru Mrs Moneypenny offers practical tips to combat the crisis.