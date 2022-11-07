Play Brightcove video

Tap above to watch Rags Martel's video report for ITV News

The inquiry into Grenfell Tower is drawing to a close almost five and a half years after the fire that claimed the lives of 72 people in west London.

Lawyers representing survivors and the bereaved gave their closing arguments on Monday, calling the blaze "a criminal act" with "reckless and predatory behaviour" for those responsible for the fire.

Some of those they were representing have told ITV News they fear the inquest won't change anything.

Edward Daffarn lived in the tower and managed to escape from the 16th floor as the blaze tore through the building in June 2017.

Grenfell Tower in west London set alight in June 2017

He's worried that survivors and relatives will go through the lengthy and expensive inquiry process with no "fundamental changes" as a result.

"My real concern is that we’re going to go through this whole process with millions and millions of pounds spent and yet nothing fundamentally will change for people - and that we’ll be sitting here in a year’s time or in five years’ time talking about another terrible fire and another terrible loss of life."

The inquiry has already revealed that a disproportionate number of those who died had mobility issues.

The 72 victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Emma O’Connor, one of the few survivors from the tower's 20th floor, said it’s "incredibly unfair" that she’s in no better place than she was after the blaze.

"It just feels like this whole Grenfell legacy is just another tick-boxing exercise.

"They don’t listen to what we say. What’s the point of saying you want to learn, and you don’t?"

No one knows when the report of the inquiry will be published, though it is expected sometime in 2023.

In the coming days closing arguments will be delivered from cladding manufacturers, the council, and finally the government later this week.

