A north London police station was forced to close after a 68-year-old man died in its reception area after jumping from a telephone call box.

The man, who walked into Stoke Newington station voluntarily, climbed onto a phone kiosk and jumped off in front of officers and members of the public on Saturday afternoon.

Police officers and ambulance workers tried to save the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was found with a suicide note in his pocket, a Metropolitan Police statement said.

Hackney Police posted on Twitter: "The man had not been arrested or taken to the police station by officers. He had been in and out of the police station since around 9am.

"He does not appear to have made any effort to report anything to police".

The police station was closed on Saturday evening while officers dealt with the incident.

A police update on Twitter said: "The man who died is a white man in his 60s."

An officer told local group Tottenham Copwatch the man had been in and out of the station all day appearing to "shelter from the rain".

His family has been told of his death.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed of the incident.

