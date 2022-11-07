Two men who died after a car chase that ended with one fatally shot have been pictured for the first time as police appeal for information about the attack.

Drill rapper Lamar Rashawan Urquhart, the 27-year-old son of a boxing promoter who represents heavyweight Dillian Whyte, was killed in Brixton, south London on Sunday 30 October.

Deliveroo driver Guilherme Messias da Silva, 23, also died following the incident after being knocked off his moped as he was making his last delivery of the day.

Police said two cars were involved in a high-speed chase when one hit a moped and a number of parked vehicles.

Mr Urquhart, who performed as Perm, is then believed to have been chased and shot dead by a gunman.

His father is boxing promoter Dean Whyte, representing Dillian Whyte (no relation) who lost his bid for Tyson Fury’s WBC heavyweight title in April.

There have not yet been any arrests made over the incident and the Metropolitan Police repeated its plea for anyone with information to come forward on Monday.

Guilherme Messias Da Silva Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

Detective Chief Inspector Sal Minhas, from Specialist Crime, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of Guilherme and Lemar and we are working around the clock to identify and arrest those involved in this incident.

“The death of these two young men is a stark reminder of the work we need to do to tackle violent crime in our communities.

“While a number of people have come forward with information, we are urging anyone else who has any further details to speak to us on 0208 721 4961 or to Crimestoppers, an independent charity who will treat your information in the strictest of confidence. ”

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove of the Central South Command Unit, responsible for policing Lambeth and Southwark, said: “More than a week on from this incident, my thoughts remain with the loved ones of Guilherme and Lemar, who tragically lost their lives.

“We know the impact this has had on the community and have had local officers in the area to answer any questions and provide visible reassurance.

“My colleagues in Specialist Crime continue to work at pace to confirm the sequence of events and I would reiterate their plea for anyone with information to come forward.”

Lemar Rashawan Urqhart Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

The shooting was the latest in a spate of gun attacks in the capital, including an incident in Ilford, east London on 25 October that saw another two men killed and a third injured.

In September another man in his 20s, Maximillian Kusi-Owusu, was shot in Kensington High Street, while Takayo Nembhard was fatally stabbed on the final day of Notting Hill Carnival in August.

There were another three fatal shootings in London in the space of six days in July.

According to Metropolitan Police figures, there were 12 fatal shootings among 134 homicides investigated by the force in the whole of 2021.

Between 31 October last year and 19 July this year there were no fatal shootings in London.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...