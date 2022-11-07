Section of M25 closes in Surrey as protesters climb overhead gantry

The M25 closed between junctions six and seven in Surrey on Monday morning after a protester climbed an overhead gantry.

Surrey Police said the decision was made to close the road “for the safety of everyone” while officers attempt to remove the activist.

It comes after police made a series of arrests ahead of planned action by the Just Stop Oil climate protest group.

The force tweeted: “Officers are on the scene and currently dealing with one protester who has climbed onto the motorway gantry at junction 6 towards 7 of the M25 this morning (7 November). Traffic is still moving at this moment.

“For the safety of everyone involved National Highways has made the decision to shut the road from junctions 6-7 northbound on the M25. Please avoid the area if possible. The protester removal team are on scene and preparing to go up onto the gantry.”

The protester had been removed by police by 9am.

A protester also targeted junction 30 of the major motorway circling London, with Essex Police urging the public “not to intervene”.

The force tweeted: “We are currently responding to reports of people climbing up an overhead gantry close to Junction 30 of the M25.

“Arrests have been made already.

“We are dealing robustly and ask the public not to intervene.”

A “significant” Met Police operation to identify and arrest climate change protesters suspected of planning “reckless and serious” motorway disruption began as COP27 gets underway.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said: “Our investigation has strong reason to suspect the Just Stop Oil group intend to disrupt major motorway road networks which would risk serious harm to the public, with reckless action to obstruct the public on a large scale.

“All those arrested are suspected of engaging in conspiracy to cause public nuisance contrary to Section 78 Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022."

According to the Met, which is conducting the operation in conjunction with the National Police Coordination Centre, more than 10,000 officer shifts have been dedicated to policing Just Stop Oil protests since the start of October.

