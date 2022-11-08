Wimbledon Tennis tournament could relax its all-white dress code to allow women to wear coloured underwear.

It comes as Judy Murray criticised the rules last week telling the Daily Mail the dress code must be made more female-friendly:

"One of the biggest problems previously in sport was that it was always white shorts, white kit and so on in lots of different sports. Everything was white. Nearly all sports have moved over to colour now," she said.At this year's tournament a group of protesters stood outside Wimbledon ahead of the match between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina in an attempt to 'address the dress code.'

Protestors wore red shorts to highlight the Wimbledon dress code. Credit: PA Stills

One of the protesters, Gabriella Holmes said they organised the protest because of the anxiety women can face when playing in white.

She said it can put a lot of girls off playing sports once they start their menstrual cycle.

“We think it’s the time to address those barriers for young girls getting into the sport and it starts at the top, so that’s Wimbledon.”

In response to speculation the All England Lawn Tennis Club said:

“Prioritising women's health and supporting players based on their individual needs is very important to us, and we are in discussions with the WTA, with manufacturers and with the medical teams about the ways in which we can do that.”