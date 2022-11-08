A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man stabbed in south-east London.

The teenager was held on Tuesday as detectives continue to investigate the "senseless" killing of Gabriel Petrov Stoyanov, 21, in Bromley Road, Downham at 11.50pm on Friday 4 November.

Up to two other suspects believed to have been involved could still be at large, the Metropolitan Police said.

Metropolitan Police were called at 11.50pm on Friday to a report of a man stabbed in Bromley Road.

They believe Mr Stoyanov was knifed repeatedly by three individuals who fled the scene.

Officers and ambulance workers found Mr Stoyanov critically hurt and he was taken to hospital, where he died on Saturday afternoon.

The 14-year-old remains in custody as detectives again appealed for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Today’s arrest is a positive development but we know there were up to two further suspects involved.

"Our investigation continues at pace and we have a number of ongoing lines of inquiry to attempt to identify and trace the other individuals.

“I would urge anyone with information which could assist us to come forward.”

