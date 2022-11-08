Sadiq Khan has said the rumoured peerage for the former mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey "beggars belief."

Mr Bailey resigned as chairman of the London Assembly’s police and crime committee last year after a photograph emerged of him breaking Covid rules at a party.

It showed Bailey and more than 20 others, including campaign staff, surrounded by food platters. Some wore Christmas hats and held drinks.

At the time London was under Tier 2 restrictions which banned the mixing of households indoors.

"This is a slap in the face to all those who lost their lives during the pandemic" said Mr Khan.

"It's a slap in the face for those who respected the law, all those families who couldn't grieve at funerals or celebrate big birthdays or weddings. The idea that somebody who plays a role in making the law and is alleged to have broken the law can now be rewarded by a seat in the House of Lords beggars belief."

"This is a reward for somebody who caused embarrassment to a law breaking prime minister."

Shaun Bailey photographed at the gathering Credit: Daily Mirror

The Conservative Party took formal disciplinary action against the four CCHQ staff who were seconded to the Bailey campaign and appeared in the photo.

At the time Mr Bailey apologised saying: "It was a serious error of judgement at a time when Londoners were making immense sacrifices to keep us all safe and I regret it wholeheartedly."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...