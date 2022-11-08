Funds raised from the sale of Chelsea Football Club could soon be on their way to Ukraine according to a government minister.

Foreign Office minister Leo Docherty told the Commons that proceeds from the sale of the club by former owner Roman Abramovich were still frozen in a UK bank account.The club was sold in May after Russia invaded Ukraine and the UK froze the assets of many prominent Russians in an effort to put pressure on Vladimir Putin.

American businessman Todd Boehly bought the club for £4.25bn. The funds were then frozen in a UK bank account to allow them to be diverted to a charitable fund for the victims of war in Ukraine.

Speaking in the commons, Labour's Chris Bryant MP asked if the money had yet been freed up and sent to Ukraine.

Mr Docherty said: “It is still frozen in the UK bank account.

“The administrative work is being done and a licence is being applied for, but we hope it is on the start of its journey to Ukraine to help the people where they need help.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...