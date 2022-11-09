A man has been jailed for a year for sexually assaulting a sleeping woman on the Night Tube.

CCTV footage captured Michal Piczak, 31, of Walthamstow, east London, reaching over the aisle of the train to touch the woman before moving next to her and sexually assaulting her in September 2019.

Piczak pleaded not guilty to sexual assault at Inner London Crown Court on 28 October.

A jury found him guilty at trial and he has been sentenced to a year in prison and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

The woman was assaulted on the Night Tube Credit: PA

The victim was travelling home on a Victoria line night service In the early hours of 29 September 2019, when she fell asleep.

As the Tube approached Walthamstow Central Underground station, she awoke to Piczak assaulting her and kicked out to get him away from her.

On arriving at the station, she approached a member of rail staff, pointed out Piczak and said, "stop him, he’s been touching me".

Piczak was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault at the scene.

The British Transport Police's Detective Constable Ibrar Ahmed said: "Piczak is a sordid sex offender who targeted a lone woman as she slept and subjected her to a prolonged sexual assault.

"His jail term sends out a clear message to anyone who exhibits this type of behaviour on the railway – we will catch you and bring you to justice without exception."

